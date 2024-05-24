IPL 2024: Hopefully can rectify small errors and have a big impact on the game, says Klaasen

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad’s big-hitting batter Heinrich Klaasen said he is hopeful of rectifying the small errors that have entered his game and aims to have a big impact in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In IPL 2024, Klassen scored 413 runs in 14 matches for SRH at an average of 41.30 and a strike rate of 180.34. “Little bit disappointed with how the middle phase of the tournament went. But for the last two games, I am quite pleased, small errors here and there, that are quite easy to fix. Hopefully, tonight I can rectify those small errors and make a big impact in the game,” he said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

SRH came into Qualifier 2 after being outclassed by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 at Ahmedabad. Klaasen thinks SRH won’t alter its attacking style of play in Qualifier 2 at Chennai.

“It's a very humbling feeling, the crowd has been fantastic this season. Hopefully, it keeps on growing. If we win here tonight, they'll grow up more. I don't think the way we have played so far is going to change tonight at all.”

“It's a semifinal, a lot of big individuals need to step up and keep playing our type of brand. If we play our brand of cricket, we will put teams under pressure. It's a different wicket, boundary size does play a role here.”

“Straight is not too long, the one square boundary is sometimes a little bit bigger than you think it is. Still need to be clever in the way you do things. Hopefully, we can get over the line tonight and put on a better performance in the final,” he concluded.

