IPL 2024: The batting onslaught was of the highest calibre, says CSK head coach Fleming

Ahmedabad, May 11 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming was in awe with the ‘high calibre’ batting display from the Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudarshan, who unleashed an outstanding assault slamming centuries each to power host to a comfortable 35-run win over at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Friday night.

Gill hit nine fours and six maximums at a strike rate of 189.09 to hit 104, his fourth IPL hundred in Ahmedabad. On the other hand, Sudarshan, opening the batting after Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to a niggle, slammed five fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 201.96 to make 103, his maiden IPL century.

Gill and Sudarshan had a 210-run opening partnership, which equals the record for the highest opening stand held by Quinton de Kock and K.L. Rahul, who added exactly 210 runs for the first wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

"It was a good onslaught and the batting was of the highest calibre. Right from the first over they disrupted our plans. It wasn't till the latter stages we got some control," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"We didn't execute as well as we could but the other part was the sublime batting from two very good players. In the final last year, he (Sai Sudarshan) played beautifully, he got 96. I have watched him closely, he has got good connections around the Chennai area. He is a wonderful player and today he proved that."

Gill got his fifty in just 25 balls by heaving Simarjeet Singh for a six and then slammed a strong bottom-handed four straight past the pacer for four more in a 23-run 11th over, where Sudarshan also carted him for consecutive sixes. Much to his and CSK’s agony, Gill was dropped by long-off on 72, who parried the ball over the boundary for six in the 14th over.

"We were a little bit handicapped by the absence of some players. The players who were playing today did really well in the last game, so the confidence was high.

"Sometimes you do all the right things but good batting can put you under pressure. It was some high calibre hitting, just the pressure of that onslaught made us a bit sloppy," he said.

"Fielding has been really good, you can't look at just one game. We were put under pressure today. Both bowling and fielding can often be on the backfoot under pressure. Today, we probably fell a little bit behind mentally."

