IPL 2023,DC vs KKR: Toss delayed due to rain in Delhi

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The toss for Match No. 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scheduled to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here, was delayed due to rain in the national capital on Thursday.

The pitch inspection will take place at 1930 hrs IST.

Delhi Capitals have lost five matches on the trot so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table while KKR are placed eighth in the standings with two wins in five outings.

