IPL 2023: Sudharsan, Miller, Shankar power Gujarat to a six-wicket victory over Delhi

After Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan picked three-wicket hauls each for Gujarat to keep Delhi to 162/8 in 20 overs on a pitch which had plenty of pace and bounce, Sudharsan and Shankar played some good solid cricket in their 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket after losing three wickets in power-play.

The duo looked for boundaries while also rotating the strike at the same time. It meant that they were able to keep up with the run rate through risk-free cricket before Shankar fell in the 14th over.

With 46 needed off the last five overs, it was anyone's game till Gujarat tilted in their favour. David Miller pulled Mukesh Kumar for six, and then lofted over wide long-on for the same result. He then ended the 16th over with a powerful drive through cover for four, as 20 runs came off it.

Sudharsan got his fifty in 44 balls with a delightful ramp off Anrich Nortje in the 17th over, followed by a massive swivelled six over fine leg. Miller then uppishly drove off Khaleel Ahmed for four in the 18th over, before finishing off the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Wriddhiman Saha got the chase of 163 off to a flier, punching and lofting impact player Ahmed for back-to-back boundaries, before ending the over with a superb pick-up shot for six. Shubman Gill welcomed Mukesh in the next over with two exquisitely-timed fours through the off-side.

Nortje struck on his first ball of the tournament, disturbing Saha's with a scorching nip-backer in the third over, before uprooting Gill's off-stump with another feisty delivery in his next over.

Sudharsan wowed everyone with his scoop off Nortje for six, before flicking Ahmed through mid-wicket for four. But the left-arm pacer signed off from power-play by forcing Hardik Pandya to play at a length delivery which he nicked behind to Abishek Porel.

Post power-play, Sudharsan survived a caught behind appeal off Kuldeep as replays showed flat line when the ball went past bat. He joined forces with Shankar, the impact player, to get Gujarat's chase back on track.

While Sudarshan made full use of width from Mukesh Kumar to drive him through extra-cover, Shankar produced some eye-catchy boundary shots, like lofting over Kuldeep Yadav's head, pulling stylishly off Mitchell Marsh and Ahmed.

The 53-run partnership ended when Marsh trapped Shankar lbw and got the decision in his favour via DRS, as the crowd found its voice back. Miller survived an lbw off Kuldeep with replays showing ball missing leg-stump in the 15th over. From there, Miller and Sudharsan took Gujarat home without any hiccups.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals 162/8 in 20 overs (David Warner 37, Axar Patel 36; Rashid Khan 3-31, Mohammed Shami 3-41) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 in 18.1 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 62 not out, David Miller 31 not out; Anrich Nortje 2-39, Mitchell Marsh 1-24) by six wickets

