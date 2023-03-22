IPL 2023: Kieron Pollard begins his batting coach role with Mumbai Indians

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Star West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, whose performances in the middle of the park is known worldwide, made his debut in the batting coach role with Mumbai Indians and took part in his first pre-season practise session, ahead of the start of the IPL 2023.

As per five time IPL champions, Pollard has always been a leader and players have always gone up to him and sought advice. And now, with a full time role, the young ones, who aspire and dream to replicate Pollard's success, are looking forward to spending even more time with him and spend more time with him and get life lessons as well.

"Words really can't describe the feeling of playing for Mumbai Indians and representing the people of Mumbai. They have done a lot for me as an individual and I guess I have done a lot for them from a player's perspective, the bond we have I guess it's more than just cricket matches and things like that. For me nothing will change, I'll be the same sort of personality and character, around the guys," said Pollard after the end of his first session.

Meanwhile, young Mumbai Indians players also highlighted the impact of Pollard's presence within the team.

"Last year I was sharing the dressing room with him and this year I am very excited, like he is now our batting coach," said Tilak Verma about Pollard's transition from a player to coach, in a media release.

Dewald Brewis, who played a lot of games with Pollard last season said, " As I walked into the nets today, I saw Polly behind me, actually my first year when I was here the first net session I had I batted with him so that was quite cool."

Ramandeep Singh, Mumbai Indians all-rounder, who is in his second season with Mumbai Indians, said "Whenever I was in trouble he was always there to guide me and he would like a big brother to come to me with ideas that you can go with this plan."

"Last year was my first year with Mumbai Indians. Inspite of being such a big player, he never hesitated to have a conversation with me. This year his role has changed but however our relation remains the same," said Kumar Kartikeya.

Hrithik Shokeen said, " I used to bowl to him a lot during the nets, I was really missing him, I am going to tease him a little and call him 'Coach' sometimes."

Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the Indian Premier league 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

