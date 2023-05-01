IPL 2023: If we can string together all individual performances..., RCB will be unstoppable, says Karthik

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that if they manage to combine all the individual performances into a cohesive team effort, then the side would become an unstoppable force in the ongoing IPL 2023.

RCB are currently placed in sixth position of the points table with eight points from eight games and would be hoping to avenge their earlier defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants, which ended in a last-ball thriller, when the two sides lock-horns on Monday evening at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The trio of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been consistently among the runs for RCB. But the middle order has failed to come to the party as they struggled to contribute on a consistent basis so far while Karthik and Suyash Prabhudessai's performance in lower orders has also been below average.

Speaking on the RCB Game Day, the 37-year old Karthik admitted that the next few games are going to be challenging for the batters and the team must figure out a way to score the necessary runs to defend the totals.

"Some good meetings went around. This is a very interesting part of the tournament, an interesting place in the table as well, the Bangalore ground has been 50-50 for us. I think it has been a hard ground for the bowlers at times, and for the middle-order batters too," Karthik said in a video posted on RCB social media account.

"These next few games are going to be very challenging for the batting unit as well, the wickets might help the bowlers a lot more, so we have got to find a way to get the runs that are required for us to defend totals and score the runs the opposition has scored.

"You see the leaderboard, in the Purple Cap and the Orange Cap, we are right up there not just one or two at times, so this shows how well we have played if we can find a way to string together all those (individual) performances as a team, I think we will be unstoppable," he added.

RCB will be coming to the match against LSG on the back of a defeat as they slumped down to KKR after failing to scale the desired heights.

Lucknow Super Giants, who are stationed in the second position of the points table with 10 points from the eight games, will be coming afresh on the back of a huge 56-run win over Punjab Kings.

