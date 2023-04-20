IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Thursday.

No overs have been lost despite the toss and play getting delayed by over one hour due to rain in the national capital.

DC skipper David Warner confirmed two changes in the line-up with Ishant Sharma and Phil Salt coming in for Abhishek Porel and Mustafizur Rehman.

"We will field first. The weather being around, you don't know what the total is going to be. We haven't been disciplined with the ball. We have two changes. Ishant Sharma comes in and Phil Salt Comes in. Abhishek Porel and Mustafizur Rahman make way," Warner said at the toss.

On the other hand, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said the team has made four changes.

"We are playing here after three years thanks to Covid. Everything feels new. We have four changes. Tough to remember as we have got four changes. But one thing is for sure, if we play as a unit, it should be tough to beat us," Rana said.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

