IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma picks Aman Khan as good prospect for future

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), seasoned India pacer and Delhi Capitals spearhead Ishant Sharma has picked his young teammate Aman Khan as a good prospect for the future while also highlighting the impact of head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly on the squad.

Ishant also backed David Warner's appointment as captain in place of the injured Rishabh Pant and said the Australian is an experienced player.

With less than two weeks to go for the IPL 2023, a few of the Delhi Capitals players got together for a pre-season camp in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking ahead of the 16th season of IPL, speedster Ishant Sharma said, "We have a lot of young talent in our squad. Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Khaleel Ahmed are really good players. We have Aman Khan as well, who is a very good prospect for the future."

Delhi Capitals have traded the experienced Shardul Thakur with Kolkata Knight Riders for the uncapped Mumbai all-rounder. Delhi Capitals had bought Thakur for 10.75 crore in the last auction and the Mumbai pacer had taken 15 wickets in 14 games with a career-best figures of 4/36 in the 2022 season.

Delhi Capitals have announced David Warner as captain in the absence of Rishabh Pant for this year's IPL. When asked about Warner's appointment, Ishant said, "David Warner is a very experienced player and he has captained in IPL before. Each of us will look to carry out our roles and also back our Captain."

The fast bowler also spoke about head coach Ricky Ponting and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly's impact on the squad,

"Ricky Ponting has been very good for the side. He helps us with every aspect of our lives. He makes everyone feel a part of the Delhi Capitals family. Sourav Ganguly's experience as a cricketer will also help us a lot."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on April 1.

