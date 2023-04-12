IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday felicitated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for leading the franchise in 200 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Wednesday's clash with Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Dhoni thus became the only captain in IPL history to lead the same side in 200 matches.

Dhoni, who had joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural year 2008 barring a couple of seasons when the franchise was suspended because of the match-fixing saga, was felicitated by the former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former president of BCCI at a special event at Chepauk on Wednesday in the presence of his wife Chitra Srinivasan and daughter Rupa Gurunath.

The felicitation was held before the start of Wednesday's key clash between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, who have won their two matches so far. This is CSK's second home match of the season.

The stadium was bathed in a swathe of yellow as fans turned out in huge numbers since early afternoon to hail their beloved captain, who has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, chanting "Dhoni, Dhoni" non-stop. The former India skipper was welcomed with thunderous applause as he stepped up to receive the memento from N. Srinivasan.

Dhoni is the only captain to lead in over 250 T20 games in IPL and is the player to have played the most matches in IPL.

He is the only captain to lead an IPL franchise to 100 wins or more.

Dhoni, who has represented CSK since 2008 barring two seasons for the Rising Pune Supergiants, played his 200th IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

