IPF and WPF merge to form global governing body for pickleball

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The International Pickleball Federation and World Pickleball Federation have been officially merged to establish a fully democratic, IOC-compliant global federation, which will be headquartered in Switzerland.

The member nations of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) and the World Pickleball Federation (WPF) voted unanimously at Special General Meetings (SGMs) held on June 14 to unify into a single international governing body.

"The new organisation will initially operate under the name World Pickleball Federation (WPF) and is established as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) entity registered in Illinois, USA. It will combine the assets and resources of both federations into one unified structure," it said in a statement.

"To align with the global sports community and meet the highest standards of governance, the new WPF will also be registered in Lausanne, Switzerland—home to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is fully committed to meeting all IOC recognition requirements, including: 1) Democratic governance and equal voting rights for all member nations, 2) Transparent operations and financial oversight, 3) Gender equity and athlete representation, 4) Compliance with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, 5) Conflict resolution and disciplinary frameworks, 6) Adherence to the Olympic Charter," the statement added.

With WPF having been established over six years ago, the unified body is well-positioned to immediately begin the IOC recognition process. In contrast to any other organisations claiming to represent the sport internationally, the new WPF distinguishes itself through full democracy, transparency, and international legitimacy.

"This unification is a landmark achievement for pickleball worldwide. By combining our strengths and committing to the highest international standards, we are sending a clear message: pickleball is ready to take its place among the world's most respected sports," said Arvind Prabhoo, president IPF.

"The pickleball community wants and needs one International Governing Body for the sport of pickleball. With 100 member countries and six years in business the new unified WPF has met the first two critical requirements for IOC membership. We look forward to continuing to grow pickleball at the grass roots worldwide while pursuing our dream of being a full participating sport at an upcoming Olympic Games," added Seymour Rifkind, president WPF.

As part of its founding process, the new WPF is inviting nominations for Directors to form its inaugural Board. These Directors will be elected by member countries at the first Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2025, ensuring that governance reflects the sport’s diversity, inclusivity, and global reach.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.