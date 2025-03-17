IOC recommends boxing’s inclusion at 2028 LA Olympics

Lausanne, March 17 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has recommended that boxing be included at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. Although the final decision will be made by the IOC at this week's session in Greece, outgoing president Thomas Bach expects it to be given the green light.

Boxing was not included in the programme for the LA Olympics, which was released in 2022 but after World Boxing garnered provisional recognition as the sport’s governing body, the IOC confirmed their recommendation.

"After the provisional recognition of World Boxing in February we were in a position to take this decision. This recommendation has to go to the session, but I am very confident they will approve it so that all the boxers of the world then have certainty they can participate in the Olympic Games in LA,” said Bach at the IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting held remotely from the Olympic House.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended as the sport's world governing body in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues following which World Boxing was launched in April 2023.

It held its first formal meeting with the IOC in May 2024 and on February 26, 2025, it was granted provisional recognition by the IOC as the International Federation (IF) within the Olympic Movement governing the sport of boxing at the world level.

President of World Boxing, Boris van der Vorst acknowledged that being part of the Olympic Games is a privilege and the governing body fully intends to adhere to and uphold the values of the Olympic Charter.

“This is a very significant and important decision for Olympic boxing and takes the sport one step closer to being restored to the Olympic programme.

“I have no doubt it will be very positively received by everyone connected with boxing, at every level throughout the world, who understands the critical importance to the future of the sport of boxing continuing to remain a part of the Olympic Movement.

“World Boxing understands that being part of the Olympic Games is a privilege and not a right and I assure the IOC that if boxing is restored to the programme for LA28, that World Boxing is completely committed to being a trustworthy and reliable partner that will adhere to and uphold the values of the Olympic Charter,” read a statement by the president Boris.

