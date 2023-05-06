IOC donates its share of Beijing 2022 surplus for development of Winter sports in China

Beijing, May 6 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will contribute its share of the surplus of USD 10.4 million from the organisational budget of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 to China to support the development of sport in the country, its president Thomas Bach announced here on Saturday.

The IOC's share of the surplus will be given to the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and is intended to support the legacy of the 2022 Winter Olympics, in particular the continued engagement of 346 million Chinese people in winter sports, with a special focus on young people, the IOC said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee (Beijing 2022) revealed that it had achieved a surplus of USD 52 million (CNY 0.35 billion) from its organisational budget of USD 2.29 billion (revenue) with the successful Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. This excellent result was also possible thanks to the considerable IOC contribution to the success of the Games, which exceeded the support given to the previous Olympic Winter Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, "The truly exceptional Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 were a showcase for incredible sporting performances, they broke ground as the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games in history, and they attracted record new audiences. They gave a huge boost to international winter sports by having engaged 346 million Chinese people in winter sports. All of this despite a global pandemic."

"In recognition of all of these achievements, I am pleased to announce that the IOC will contribute its share of the surplus to support the legacy of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Young people engaging in winter sports will greatly benefit from this contribution of the IOC," the IOC president was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Gao Zhidan, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee said: "The success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which achieved a financial surplus against the backdrop of a global pandemic, is the result of a concerted effort from the entire Olympic family, led by the IOC, in the spirit of solidarity. It will serve as a working model for future Games.

"The Chinese Olympic Committee appreci'tes the IOC's decision to contribute its share of the surplus to support the legacy of Beijing 2022. We will continue to uphold the Olympic values and the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games spirit, and manage the fund efficiently and responsibly, to bring significant benefit to Chinese sport, especially winter sport," he said.

The positive financial results of Beijing 2022 reflect the success of Beijing 2022's commercial programme, which benefited from the strong Olympic brand. This strength was underlined by the record 2.01 billion unique viewers that tuned in to watch coverage from Beijing across linear TV and digital platforms, as well as the 3.2 billion engagements throughout the Games period on Olympic social media handles, the IOC release said.

Beijing 2022 also successfully benefited from the optimisation work conducted with the IOC and the Olympic Movement stakeholders that were developed out of the Olympic Agenda 2020 and reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IOC was also informed that all of the Beijing 2022 venues have reopened since the Games concluded and have legacy plans in place, ensuring their post-Games, multi-purpose use all year round.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.