'Invasion' of US will come to halt, says Trump on immigration row

Washington, Jan 20 (IANS) President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing strict immigration limits, a central promise of his presidential campaign on the first day of his assuming office.

Speaking at a 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' in Washington on Sunday, Trump pledged to address every crisis faced by the US with "historic speed and strength."

Addressing thousands of supporters at the Capital One Arena, Trump declared, "By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt."

His remarks were met with enthusiastic applause as the rally echoed the style of his earlier campaign speeches, combining bold promises and political rhetoric.

Trump hailed his return to Washington with a nod to his controversial speech on January 6, 2021, which preceded the Capitol riots.

Calling his recent election win "the most epic political victory in American history," he added, "Tomorrow at noon, the curtain closes on four long years of American decline, and we begin a brand new day of American strength and prosperity."

Trump outlined plans to repeal key Biden administration executive orders within hours of taking office. He also vowed to launch the largest deportation operation in US history, aiming to remove millions of immigrants.

Acknowledging the challenges, he emphasised the need for swift action. Additionally, he reiterated his pledge to pardon many of the more than 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack.

On foreign policy, Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine, restore order in the Middle East, and prevent World War III, warning, "You have no idea how close we are."

Domestically, he vowed to ban critical race theory and transgender policies from schools, block transgender athletes from competing in women's sports, and issue a series of executive orders aimed at reshaping education and social policies.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk joined Trump on stage during the rally, signalling plans to spearhead cost-cutting initiatives in the new administration. Musk pledged to undertake "great things" for America, ensuring its strength "for centuries."

Trump also renewed his promise to declassify files on the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., promising greater transparency in these historic cases.

As he prepares to assume office, Trump's ambitious agenda and sweeping promises signal a transformative approach to governance, with both domestic and global implications.

