Who Was Jane Lee? Singapore Woman Mysteriously Died After Accusing Indian Worker

A Singaporean woman passed away unexpectedly just a few days after she publicly accused her Indian employee of fabricating a work injury to receive compensation. In Singapore, the occurrence has generated a lot of conversation, and local officials are now investigating and treating her death as "unnatural."

A day before she passed away, Jane Lee, the proprietor of Sumo Salad, a restaurant, posted extensive accusations against Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, an Indian national, on Facebook. Kaur allegedly staged an injury at the conclusion of her employment term to obtain compensation through Singapore's work injury system, according to Ms. Lee.

Ms. Lee asserted that Kaur claimed she stumbled and fell on an escalator while removing trash, an occurrence she suspected was purposefully orchestrated, according to reports from Channel News Asia (CNA). In her message, she stated that she had planned to leave early that day. Rather, she remained behind and fabricated the event.

Lee further claimed that a law firm and the employee's husband, who is also Indian, were "coaching" people on how to take advantage of workplace injury claims in order to profit.

Lee stated, "She would limp and exaggerate her condition in front of doctors, but I’ve seen her moving and working normally at other times." She also mentioned that she had video evidence.

In her post, Lee called on the police and Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to act and stop future occurrences of this kind. She wrote, "I'm afraid I won't be the last." The Ministry of Manpower informed CNA that it is now evaluating the injury claim's veracity in collaboration with the company's insurance. According to a statement from the ministry, "MOM will not hesitate to act against anyone found abusing the Work Injury Compensation system." "Employers are encouraged to contact us if they have concerns regarding fraudulent claims."

Lee left behind two children and was said to have been in her 40s. According to the media site, her Facebook posts and sudden passing have sparked strong feelings online, with many people demanding a comprehensive investigation and closer examination of procedures for work injury compensation.