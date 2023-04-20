Viral : Chinese Acrobat’s Mid-Air Aerial Stunt Goes Wrong

Beijing: A Chinese acrobat fell to her death while performing with her husband during a live show in Suzhou, China, media reports said. The incident occurred when the woman acrobat named Sun performed a stunt in a live flying-trapeze performance with her husband Zhang.

The program organisers immediately rushed Sun, the mother of two, to the hospital and she succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, the authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

In the viral video clip, Zhang is shown failing to catch Sun with his legs during a flying-trapeze stunt which resulted in her fall to the ground. The incident has sparked concerns over safety measures in aerial acrobatic performances.

