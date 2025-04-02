US Visa Cancellation: F-1, H-1B Visa Holders May Lose Visa if Caught Drunk Driving!

A graduate student at the University of Minnesota recently faced visa cancellation after being detained by U.S. immigration officials, highlighting the severe consequences of certain legal infractions for non-citizens. The incident has triggered protests and renewed discussions on the strict enforcement of visa policies.

The student, who was enrolled in the business school on an F-1 visa, was taken into custody last Thursday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a residence off campus. While initial speculation suggested a connection to recent campus demonstrations, officials later clarified that the detention was unrelated to political activity.

Visa Revocation Linked to DUI Offense

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement emphasizing that the arrest was due to a prior offense involving driving under the influence (DUI).

“This matter is not linked to student activism,” the statement read. “The visa was revoked by the State Department following a previous DUI-related incident.”

Legal experts stress that even a single DUI charge can lead to immediate consequences for visa holders. Ketan Mukhija, a senior partner at Burgeon Law, noted that under U.S. policies, authorities have the discretion to revoke visas for offenses like drunk driving, even without a formal conviction.

Ajay Sharma, an immigration specialist, explained that the impact extends beyond students. “In the U.S., DUI offenses are taken very seriously. In some cases, repeated incidents can even affect permanent residency status,” he said.

Students transitioning from education-based visas to employment-based permits or permanent residency face particular risks, he added. “If a student on Optional Practical Training (OPT) is charged with a DUI, their chances of securing a green card could be significantly affected.”

Mukhija pointed out that while U.S. citizens only face legal repercussions for such offenses, non-citizens may encounter far harsher consequences, including deportation. “International students can have their visas revoked instantly, while green card holders with multiple offenses could face removal proceedings,” he said.

Uncertainty Surrounding the Arrest

Despite official statements, the University of Minnesota has yet to receive formal communication regarding the student’s detention.

Minnesota State University Mankato President Edward Inch voiced his concerns in a message to the campus community, stating, “We have not been given a reason for this action. ICE has not provided us with any information nor requested any. I have reached out to elected officials to seek clarity and advocate for our students.”

U.S. Senator Tina Smith also criticized the lack of transparency. “We’re seeing a troubling pattern where ICE detains students without providing clear reasons or ensuring due process,” she wrote on social media. “I will continue pushing for answers from the administration.”

At this time, the identity and nationality of the detained student remain undisclosed.

Growing Scrutiny on International Students

The case emerges amid intensified monitoring of foreign students, particularly those involved in political demonstrations. Government sources indicate that over 300 student visas have been revoked in recent weeks.

While activism has been a key factor in many of these cases, this incident underscores how non-political legal infractions—such as DUI offenses—can result in severe immigration consequences, altering the lives of visa holders instantly.