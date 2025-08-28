UAE Declares September 5 Public Holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday

The UAE has officially announced a public holiday for government employees on Friday, September 5, 2025, to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to the Islamic (Hijri) calendar.

With the holiday falling on a Friday, residents can enjoy a long weekend from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7, offering time for spiritual reflection, family gatherings, and rest.

How the Date is Determined

Islamic holidays follow the lunar calendar, and key dates, including the Prophet’s birthday, are determined by the sighting of the new moon. On Saturday, August 23, 2025, the International Astronomy Center in the UAE confirmed that the crescent moon marking the start of Rabi Al Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, was not sighted anywhere in the Arab world.

As a result, the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal—traditionally recognized as the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday—will be observed on Friday, September 5, 2025, in the UAE and several other countries.

Significance of the 12th of Rabi Al Awwal

The 12th of Rabi Al Awwal holds great importance in Islam, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Across the Muslim world, the day is observed with prayers, religious lectures, and community gatherings celebrating the Prophet’s life, teachings, and exemplary character.

It is a time for Muslims to reflect on the Prophet’s message of compassion, justice, and unity, which continues to inspire over a billion followers globally.

Who Was Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is regarded as the final messenger of Islam, following prophets such as Abraham, Moses, and Jesus. Born in Mecca in 570 CE, known as the Year of the Elephant, he passed away in 632 CE in Medina.

Throughout his life, the Prophet was a spiritual leader, social reformer, and unifier of Arabian society. His teachings, preserved in the Qur’an and Hadith, remain central to Islamic belief and practice today.