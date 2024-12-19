Sunita Williams' Return from ISS Postponed Again

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams’ return from the International Space Station (ISS) has been delayed again. The 59-year-old astronaut, who arrived at the ISS in June 2023, will now return to Earth after March 2024. NASA confirmed that the crew aboard the ISS is healthy and safe, and the delay is due to scheduling issues with the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was supposed to bring Williams back. The spacecraft will now launch no earlier than late March.

Williams’ return was initially planned as a 7-10 day mission, but due to safety concerns with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, her return was pushed to February 2024. Now, the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon has been further delayed, pushing her return to a later date.

Living in space for extended periods has a significant impact on the human body. Without Earth’s gravity, astronauts lose bone density, making bones more fragile. Muscles also lose mass because they aren’t used for weight-bearing tasks. Other organs, such as the heart and eyes, also undergo changes. However, most of these changes are reversed when astronauts return to Earth and readjust to gravity.

Williams is no stranger to space. This mission marks her third spaceflight, and she has spent over 517 days in space across her career. She once held the record for the most time spent on spacewalks, having completed over 51 hours of extra-vehicular activity (EVA).

NASA and SpaceX are carefully considering options for the crew handover. After assessing different possibilities, including using another Dragon spacecraft, they decided that launching Crew-10 in late March would be the best choice. This will allow them to meet NASA’s space station objectives for 2025.

Williams’ mission is part of the SpaceX Crew-9 flight, along with astronauts Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. The crew will return to Earth after the arrival of Crew-10. Despite rumors about Williams' health, NASA confirmed she is in good condition and the ISS is well-stocked with supplies. Special items were also sent to celebrate the holidays in space.