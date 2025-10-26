A flight operated by Saudia Airlines was involved in a serious bird-strike incident on Saturday, October 25.

The aircraft (flight SV 340), a Boeing 777‑300ER registered HZ-AK31, was arriving at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, having departed from Algiers, when a flock of birds struck the aircraft.

Social media images circulated after the event show blood-splattered damage on the nose section of the aircraft, and observers noted that the nose sustained visible damage.

Fortunately, the pilot was able to land safely and all passengers and crew disembarked with no injuries reported. Experts noted that a major accident was likely averted because none of the birds entered any engine, avoiding engine failure.

This incident is not isolated. Earlier this year, an Akasa Air flight (QP 1607) from Pune to Delhi on October 10 experienced a bird strike on landing; the aircraft landed safely and underwent inspection.

In the US, a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing in Miami after a bird strike shortly after take-off.

Bird strikes remain a significant hazard in aviation, particularly during take-off and landing phases when aircraft are at lower altitudes and bird activity is higher. While modern aircraft and pilot training mitigate the worst outcomes, the Jeddah incident reinforces the need for continued vigilance, wildlife-hazard management at airports, and rapid inspection protocols following any strike. Effective monitoring, timely maintenance and coordinated airport-wildlife control efforts are essential to maintain safety.