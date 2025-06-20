Public Holiday Declared in Bangladesh on August 5 to Mark Hasina’s Exit

In a significant political development, the government of Bangladesh has declared August 5 a national public holiday, marking the first anniversary of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s departure from the country amid widespread unrest and violent protests.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune. He stated that the holiday will now be observed annually to commemorate the “July Uprising” that led to the fall of Hasina's Awami League government.

The press conference was also attended by Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, who confirmed that an official gazette notification regarding the public holiday would be issued following the next Advisory Council meeting, scheduled for Sunday.

According to Farooki, preliminary events to honor the uprising will begin on July 1, with main commemorative programs taking place between July 14 and August 1.

Hasina Summoned by Crimes Tribunal

In a parallel legal development, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has summoned Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to appear before the court on June 24, labeling them as fugitives. The tribunal stated that both politicians must face trial on charges of crimes against humanity.

The charges stem from allegations that the two ordered state forces to carry out killings and torture of protestors during the 2024 mass uprising. The violent crackdown ultimately led to the collapse of the Awami League government, with Hasina fleeing to India in August 2024.

Following her departure, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office as the country’s Interim Chief Adviser.

The tribunal has instructed authorities to publish public notices summoning Hasina and Khan. The prosecution informed the court that multiple attempts to arrest them have failed, and both individuals remain at large.

Meanwhile, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who is currently in custody, will be tried alongside Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan.