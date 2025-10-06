Meet Nobel Prize 2025 Winners: Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to three pioneering immunologists Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi, for their groundbreaking discoveries about the immune system’s ability to control itself and prevent autoimmune disease. Their work revealed how regulatory T cells (T-regs) maintain a delicate balance in the immune system and stop it from attacking the body’s own tissues.

This breakthrough understanding of peripheral immune tolerance has paved the way for new therapies for autoimmune disorders, organ transplants and even cancer treatments.

Mary E. Brunkow

Mary Brunkow, born in 1961, is an American molecular biologist and immunologist. She completed her Ph.D. at Princeton University in 1991 and has spent her career uncovering the genetic mechanisms that regulate immune responses. Her research on the FOXP3 gene was central to understanding how regulatory T cells develop and function. Brunkow has been associated with leading research institutions, including the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, where she continues her scientific work.

While deeply respected for her contributions to immunology, Brunkow keeps her personal life private, and little is publicly known about her family or early upbringing beyond her academic milestones.

Fred Ramsdell

Fred Ramsdell, born on December 4, 1960, in Elmhurst, Illinois, USA, is an American immunologist known for his extensive research on the FOXP3 gene and immune system regulation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of California, San Diego, in 1983, followed by a Ph.D. in immunology from UCLA in 1987.

Ramsdell has held significant roles in biotechnology companies and is currently the Research Director at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in San Francisco. Like Brunkow, he is known more for his professional achievements than his personal life, which he keeps private.

Shimon Sakaguchi

Shimon Sakaguchi, born in 1951 in Shiga Prefecture, Japan, is a celebrated Japanese immunologist. He completed his MD in 1976 and Ph.D. in 1982 from Kyoto University and is now a distinguished professor at Osaka University’s Immunology Frontier Research Center.

Sakaguchi is best known for discovering regulatory T cells in the mid-1990s and demonstrating their crucial role in preventing the immune system from attacking the body’s own tissues. His discoveries built the foundation for therapeutic approaches that could modulate the immune system in autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Together, the work of Brunkow, Ramsdell and Sakaguchi has changed how scientists and doctors understand the immune system. Their discoveries have offered hope to millions affected by autoimmune disorders and advanced the development of new treatments.

While each of the three laureates is private about their personal lives, their professional achievements continue to inspire researchers worldwide and stand as a testament to the power of curiosity and perseverance in science.

This year’s Nobel Prize underscores the global importance of immunology and how deeply it affects modern medicine, from protecting against disease to unlocking new therapies for some of the toughest conditions to treat.