Kapil Sharma’s Café Attacked in Canada: Who Are Nihang Sikhs and Why Khalistani Terrorists Feel Insulted

Terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has claimed responsibility for the attack on renowned comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada.

In a social media post, Harjit Singh Laddi, a member of BKI, said he and Toofan Singh — another associate of the terror group — were behind the firing at Kap’s Café in Surrey, British Columbia.

He alleged that a participant on Kapil Sharma’s show had made some ‘humorous’ remarks about the traditional dress and conduct of Nihang Sikhs, which had hurt the sentiments of the community.

It may be noted that the Canadian government recognizes BKI as a terrorist organization, and Harjit Laddi is on the most-wanted list of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his post, the Khalistani terrorist wrote: “A character was seen wearing the Nihang Sikh attire and some humorous remarks were made on their conduct. These were considered to be offensive and hurt the religious sentiments of the community. No religion or spiritual identity can be mocked under the guise of comedy.”

Laddi further claimed that members of the Nihang Sikh community had made several attempts to contact Kapil Sharma but did not receive a response. He also questioned why the comedian had not issued a public apology.

Who Are the Nihang Sikhs?

Known for their distinctive blue attire, Nihang Sikhs are a unique and orthodox martial order within Sikhism. They dedicate their lives to martial training, spiritual discipline, and the protection of the Sikh faith.

They are often seen carrying traditional weapons, including swords and spears.

Nihangs live a nomadic and austere lifestyle, focused on service, meditation, and battle readiness, and strictly adhere to Sikh codes of conduct (Rehat Maryada).

Historically, the Nihangs were established during the time of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, and played a critical role in defending Sikh communities during periods of Mughal oppression.

Today, they continue to command deep respect among many Sikhs for preserving historical and martial traditions. They are also known for their participation in religious processions and for guarding major Sikh temples.

Not Giving Up: Kap’s Café Responds

Shots were fired at Kap’s Café around 1:50 am on July 10 — just days after its inauguration on July 4.

Surrey Police responded immediately and confirmed that shots were fired at the establishment while staff members were still inside. Although there was property damage, no one was injured.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kap’s Café said: “We opened Kap’s Café with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

An official statement from Kapil Sharma is still awaited.