JD Vance Clarifies Remarks on Wife Usha’s Faith: She Will Not Convert

US Vice President JD Vance’s comments about his wife Usha Vance’s faith sparked controversy, prompting him to clarify that the US Second Lady is not a Christian and has no plans to convert. The remarks were made during a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi, where Vance said that Usha accompanies him and their children, who are being raised as Christians, to church. He also noted that she had helped him reconnect with his faith and expressed hope that she might eventually convert to Christianity.

The comments drew criticism on social media, with users accusing Vance of publicly undermining his wife’s beliefs. One post on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “It’s weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers.” Responding to the now-deleted post, Vance issued a three-point clarification. He called the comment “disgusting” and explained that the question came from someone seemingly on the left, inquiring about his interfaith marriage.

“I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question,” Vance said. Clarifying his remarks about hoping Usha would convert, he stated, “My Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and good for human beings. My wife is the most amazing blessing in my life. She encouraged me to reengage with my faith years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many interfaith couples, I hope she may one day see things as I do.” He emphasized that he will continue to love and support her, discussing faith, life, and everything else, “because she’s my wife.”

Vance condemned the backlash as “anti-Christian bigotry,” saying, “Yes, Christians have beliefs, and yes, those beliefs have consequences, including the desire to share them with others. That is completely normal, and anyone suggesting otherwise has an agenda.”

The episode highlights the delicate balance public figures must maintain when discussing personal matters like interfaith marriage. While Vance’s comments were intended to reflect his personal faith and family life, the backlash underscores sensitivities around religious discussions in the public sphere. By issuing a detailed clarification, Vance sought to reaffirm his respect and love for his wife while addressing concerns about religious tolerance and freedom of belief.