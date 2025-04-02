Japan Megaquake Warning: 300,000 Lives at Risk

A recent Japanese Cabinet Office report has warned of a potentially devastating megaquake that may hit the country's Pacific coast, leading to unprecedented economic and human losses. The revised estimate, issued on Monday, is a grim portrayal of a catastrophe that can claim almost 300,000 lives and cause economic loss amounting to a whopping half of Japan's GDP.

The worst-case scenario, as presented in the report, would have the Japanese economy reeling from a devastating blow of ¥270 trillion ($1.81 trillion) in destruction. The massive sum is a sharp increase over previous projections, primarily because of the impact of inflationary pressures and fresh data on terrain and flood hazards. New estimates indicate that the effect of the megaquake may reach deeper inland than expected, multiplying the potential devastation.

The danger of a megaquake hangs over Japan, with the nation's earthquake research panel sending an alarm in January that there is more than an 80% chance of such a calamity in the next 30 years. A megaquake is an earthquake with a magnitude of at least 8 and the capacity to cause calamitous damage, especially when it occurs near the surface or in heavily populated regions.

As Japan prepares for the worst, the report by the government is a harsh reminder of how vulnerable the country is to earthquake disasters. The possible effects of a megaquake are too devastating to be disregarded, and it is only right that the authorities take preemptive action to reduce the risks and guarantee public safety.

With this impending danger, Japan should be on guard and do something concrete to prepare for the unthinkable. By doing so, the nation can minimize the risk of destruction and ensure the lives and livelihoods of its people.

Also read: HCU land Dispute: Upasana, Eesha Rebba, Rashmi Gautam, and others react on Social Media!