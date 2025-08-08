Intel CEO Rejects Trump’s Resignation Demand: Key Points From Lip-Bu Tan’s Letter

Hours after US President Donald Trump publicly demanded his resignation, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan issued a statement reaffirming that he has “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.”

Trump’s call came a day after Senator Tom Cotton wrote to Intel’s board, raising sharp questions over Tan’s extensive business ties to China.

As per reports, Tan invested at least $200 million in hundreds of Chinese companies — some allegedly linked to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) -- between March 2012 and December 2024. His venture capital firm, Walden International, is said to have jointly owned 20 investment vehicles with Chinese government funds in tech hubs including Hangzhou, Hefei, and Wuxi.

Cotton’s letter pressed Intel’s board to clarify whether it:

Knew about legal troubles at Tan’s former company, Cadence Design Systems, before hiring him.

Confirmed Tan had divested from firms with Chinese military connections.

Verified that Tan disclosed remaining investments to U.S. authorities, given Intel’s sensitive defense contracts.

The scrutiny intensified after Cadence Design Systems — where Tan served as CEO until 2021 — pleaded guilty last month to illegally selling export-controlled technologies to a Chinese military university, agreeing to pay $140 million in penalties for activities that took place during his tenure.

Intel CEO’s Response

In an internal memo, Tan addressed the allegations head-on: “The United States has been my home for more than 40 years. I love this country and am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has given me. I also love this company. Leading Intel at this critical moment is not just a job – it’s a privilege.”

He said there was “a lot of misinformation” about his past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems, adding: “Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards.”

Tan stressed that Intel’s success was vital to U.S. technology leadership, national security, and economic strength. He confirmed the company was engaging with the U.S. administration to “ensure the facts are clear” and reiterated his commitment to advancing U.S. national and economic security.

He also reassured staff: “The Board is fully supportive of the work we are doing to transform our company, innovate for our customers, and execute with discipline – and we are making progress.”

Looking ahead, Tan said Intel was preparing to begin high-volume manufacturing using the most advanced U.S. semiconductor process technology later this year, calling it “a major milestone” for the company and the U.S. technology ecosystem.

Five Takeaways from Lip-Bu Tan’s Letter