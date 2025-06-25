Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: Wife Kamna, Son Sid, Rakesh Sharma Relationship, and More!

It's moments away for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and NASA is doing everything required to ensure a safe flight to space for the pilots traveling. There are two historic achievements for India. Air Force Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla will become the second ever Indian to travel to space and the first to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Ax-4 will be led by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, a space veteran who has been commander of the ISS twice, spent hundreds of days in space, and completed 10 spacewalks. Ax-4 will be piloted by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, whose trip comes more than four decades after cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian to fly to space aboard a Russian Soyuz.

Shubhanshu will be carrying Indian desserts, a soft toy named Joy, and also a surprise that he promised to his space hero Rakesh Sharma, who has turned into his mentor in life. Let's take a look at some personal details of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife Kamna: Everything You Need to Know

Shubhanshu married Kamna, who turned out to be an amazing partner and support for him and his space adventures. Both Kamna and Shubhanshu have known each other since childhood. She refers to him as Shux and expressed how much it meant to her when she first learned in 2020 that Shubhanshu could be traveling to space.

Kamna also gave Indian space enthusiasts a sneak peek into Shubhanshu's mindset and his routine. Kamna revealed that Shubhanshu enjoys working out, reading non-fiction books, and spending quality time with their six-year-old son. Shubhanshu left his life as a fighter pilot and entered spaceflight.

According to his wife, Kamna, Shubhanshu's unwavering attitude is his best quality. The couple had been together since childhood, studied in the same school, and Kamna knew him as Gunjan, the shy guy from her school, who will now inspire millions of people to take up spaceflight just like his mentor Rakesh Sharma did back in the day.

Kamna and Shubhanshu have a six-year-old son named Sid, and Kamna mentioned that Shubhanshu missed most of Sid's early childhood. Kamna also admitted that Shubhanshu finds it extremely painful.