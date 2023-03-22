Indian-American Rahul Roy-Chowdhury Appointed CEO of Grammarly

Indian-Americans continue to rule the roost as yet another Indian-origin executive occupied the top job in the US. Grammarly, one of the biggest names in writing tools, has announced Rahul Roy-Chowdhury as the new CEO from May 1.

Rahul is the current global head of product at the San Francisco headquartered company powering effective communication for over 50,000 teams and 30 million people daily.

The elevation of an Indian-origin executive was announced by the current CEO Brad Hoover. Writing in the Grammarly blogpost, Hoover said a new era of leadership can help drive the inflection for Grammarly’s products and businesses.

“We’re now at an inflection point for our product and business. Seizing this moment and reaching the next orders of magnitude requires us to move faster and at a much larger scale,” he said. “A new era of leadership can help drive this inflection. As such, after twelve years at the helm of Grammarly, I am passing the baton to our current Global Head of Product, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury,” said Brad Hoover in the company’s blog.

Grammarly is a cloud-based typing assistant that helps users with their writing, including reviewing spelling, grammar, punctuation and plagiarism reviews is celebrating its 14th anniversary and Hoover thinks it’s an ideal time for the transition.

“Grammarly is a deeply technical, product-led company; Rahul’s product and technology background is a tremendous asset, and he is well-positioned to help us navigate the path ahead,” Hoover added.

Prior to Grammarly, Roy-Chowdhury was vice president for product management at Google where had worked for 14 years. He has an MBA degree from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business and also an MS in computer science from Columbia University.

