Elon Musk & Tim Pool Warn of ‘Tsunami’ as US Birth Rates Plunge

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), political commentator and The Culture War Podcast host Tim Pool warned, “The population isn’t collapsing. It has collapsed.”

He added, “The shoreline is receding and no one understands the tsunami about to hit us. As the US population goes, it will be impossible to redevelop. Automation won’t replace your customers.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has long expressed similar concerns, replied, “I’ve been warning about this since the turn of the century.”

Pool’s metaphor of a “receding shoreline” represents early warning signs, while the “tsunami” reflects the massive economic and social consequences he predicts. Both commentators point to demographic shifts that could reshape economies, societies, and global markets.

Birth Rates in Decline

Concerns over falling birth rates are global. According to data from the World of Statistics, crude birth rates (live births per 1,000 people per year) have dropped dramatically over the past 70 years.

1950: 37.8

1990: 26

2023: 17.4

Projected 2030, 2040, 2050: 16, 15, and 14.6 respectively

The data highlights a steady decline, echoing warnings from Musk and Pool about population collapse.

What This Means for the Future

A sharp fall in birth rates poses serious challenges:

Workforce sustainability: Fewer working-age people could stall productivity, reduce innovation, and make it harder for businesses to fill positions.

Economic slowdown: With fewer consumers, demand for goods and services may shrink, lowering revenues and investments, and creating a cycle of slower growth.

Rising dependency ratio: A smaller workforce will have to support a growing elderly population, raising labour costs and straining social systems.

Healthcare and pensions under stress: Aging populations increase demand for healthcare and welfare programs, forcing governments to spend more and potentially raise taxes.

Global Hotspots

Countries already below replacement fertility rates—such as Japan, South Korea, and many European nations—are on the front lines. They face labour shortages, rising healthcare expenses, and slower innovation, which may threaten long-term economic stability and global competitiveness.