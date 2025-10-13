Columbus Day 2025: Schools, Banks, and Post Offices Shut Down Today, October 13?

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the United States will observe Columbus Day, which many places also recognize as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This federal holiday affects federal institutions, postal services, banks, schools, and other public operations, but not everything shuts down entirely.

Government Offices and Public Services

Federal, state, and local government offices will generally be closed. This includes courts, motor vehicle departments (DMVs), municipal offices, and many administrative bodies. Public schools in most districts will also be off for the day, though some districts may choose alternate arrangements.

Because Columbus Day is one of the 11 federal holidays, most non-essential government operations pause work on this date.

Postal and Delivery Services

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will remain closed on October 13. There will be no regular mail delivery, and post office branches will not open. Customers will need to rely on postal services before or after the holiday for any mailing or parcel needs.

However, major private courier services like UPS and FedEx are expected to operate, though certain deliveries may be delayed depending on local logistics.

Banks and Financial Institutions

Most brick-and-mortar bank branches will be closed, as Columbus Day is observed as a Federal Reserve Bank holiday. This means walk-in banking services, tellers, and in-branch help will not be available in many locations.

Despite this, many banks will still provide access to ATMs, online banking, and mobile services, which remain operational. Some exceptions exist: for instance, TD Bank often stays open on certain federal holidays—even on Columbus Day.

It is always wise to check your own bank’s holiday policy ahead of time.

Stock Market and Financial Trading

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq will remain open for trading on Columbus Day. While the holiday affects federal services and many private institutions, equity markets traditionally do not observe this holiday. Bond markets and over-the-counter operations may follow different rules, so traders should pay attention to specific market notices.

Retail, Restaurants, and Essential Services

Retail stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, and many restaurants will generally remain open, operating under normal or slightly modified hours. Some national retail chains do not close for Columbus Day, though individual locations may alter opening hours.

Essential services like hospitals, utilities, and emergency responders continue to function as usual, unaffected by the holiday schedule.

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