Human breast milk is the inspiration behind a distinctive ice cream flavor that is currently causing a stir in New York City. In the Dumbo neighborhood of Brooklyn, OddFellows Ice Cream Co. has introduced a limited-edition "Breast Milk" ice cream that has elicited curiosity, debate, and long lines outside its Water Street location.

The flavor is not derived from genuine human milk. Instead, it contains liposomal bovine colostrum, a dietary supplement that is present in breast milk, which provides the confection with a familiar yet unexpected profile. According to a report by the New York Post, the flavor is a product of a partnership with Frida, a company that is recognized for its parental products. A throng of curious New Yorkers is attracted to the establishment, as only 50 free scoops are served daily.

Charlene Rymsha unexpectedly visited the establishment while en route to the Rockaway Beach ferry. "I was breastfed by my mother from 1974 to approximately 1978 and a half, but I do not recall this, which still surprised me emotionally and mentally," she disclosed to the New York Post.

But Dale Kaplan, who is 61 years old, was less than impressed by the flavor. "Isn't all ice cream made from breast milk?" She observed, "Doesn't all ice cream originate from the udders of a cow?" "It appears to be a distinct term for the same concept." However, I am fond of the idea. It is a testament to the generosity of cows and maternity and the immense value they provide to us.

Another customer, Dale W., walked over a mile to experience her first sample of anything that resembled breast milk. She stated that it had a "vanilla-ish" flavor and anticipated that it would be more potent. Adi Barnea, a new mother, observed that the flavor was more reminiscent of mango than breast milk while visiting with her four-month-old son, Tom. "This is of exceptional quality." She acknowledged, "I believe this one will prevail."

An unexpected delight in the face of skepticism

Zach De Santis-Salavarria anticipated a salty flavor, but the portion was unexpectedly sweet. "It is akin to cake batter," he stated.