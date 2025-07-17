Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Cheating on His Wife? Kiss Cam Leaks Alleged Affair with CPO

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron immediately evaded the kiss cam during an extremely awkward yet comical moment at Chris Martin's Coldplay concert, moments after the camera caught him with his company's CFO, Kristin Cabot.

"Oh, look at these two," said Chris Martin after the kiss cam panned on Andy and Kristin, and the couple could be seen hugging each other and enjoying the concert in Boston, Massachusetts.

Byron, who had his hands wrapped around Kristin, wasted no time to let go of his grip and quickly jumped and ducked to avoid the camera. On the other hand, the audience laughed as Kristin hid her face. After observing the situation, Martin remarked, "Either they are having an affair, or they are simply very shy."

Andy Byron has been the CEO of Astronomer since July 2023, and it's worth billions. Kristin Cabot has been the Chief People Officer at Astronomer for the past nine months. The moment at the Coldplay concert quickly went viral, with fans already claiming that Andy is cheating on his wife; however, the details about the relationship between the two individuals involved are not known to the public.

After the video went viral, people quickly discovered the couple's identity, but it's unclear if Andy Byron or Astronomer will make an official announcement. The Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral for this sole reason, and it's being reported that those who were walking out of the concert are also talking about this awkward moment between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot.