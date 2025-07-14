Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Return: ISS Undocking Time, Axiom-4 Mission, Splashdown Details, and More!

On July 14, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three other members of the Axiom-4 mission are scheduled to return to Earth from the International Space Station.

At 4:30 p.m. (IST), the four astronauts aboard the Dragon spacecraft will disembark from the Space Station and reenter Earth's atmosphere along a predetermined trajectory. We anticipate the splashdown off the coast of California on July 15 at approximately 3:00 PM IS. The spaceship will land in the Pacific Ocean 22.5 hours after the undocking.

Shukla is notably traveling to the International Space Station for 14 days. After Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who went to space in 1984, he became the second Indian astronaut in space and the first Indian to visit the International Space Station. But how is he going to get back to Earth?

Shubhanshu Shukla's Return to Earth: Everything You Need to Know

On June 25, the Axiom-4 mission departed from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On June 26, the Dragon spacecraft made a successful docking with the International Space Station following a 28-hour voyage.

Returning to the spacecraft, which connects to the ISS's space-facing Harmony module, involves several steps. It entails meticulously carrying out established procedures and several checks. The crew will begin by thoroughly inspecting the Dragon spacecraft under the direction of US astronaut Peggy Whitson.

The spacecraft will be pressurized, the hatch will be closed, the crew will be prepared, and cargo will be loaded before undocking starts. Before returning to Earth, the team will make sure all vital systems—such as communication, propulsion, and life support—are operating as intended. Additionally, they will check for air leaks between the Dragon and the docking location of the ISS. According to some stories, this is done to guarantee a tight seal before the hatch is closed.

To prevent them from floating around in microgravity, the crew will secure everything inside the ship, including experiments and personal belongings. They will meticulously store all study materials for the return voyage to Earth after completing over 60 science projects. Everything within the spaceship will be secured once the hatch is closed and sealed, which helps maintain the cabin climate during departure and flight. Usually, this hatch is closed a few hours before undocking.

The crew will then configure Dragon's propulsion and navigation systems. Although the spacecraft's onboard technology manages and automates the actual undocking, the astronauts will closely monitor the procedures and be ready to take command if necessary.

The report states that mission control will ultimately decide whether to proceed or not. The anticipated duration of the return trip is roughly twenty-two hours, culminating in a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. When it's ready, the capsule will enter what's known as a soft-capture mode when the power and data connections, or umbilicals, disconnect and 12 latches release.

The Dragon will then perform "Burn Zero," a brief firing using 12 Draco thrusters, to help it gently move away from the ISS and prevent any sticking at the docking spot. The Dragon will perform "Departure Burn One" shortly after, which aids in accelerating and separating it from the ISS.