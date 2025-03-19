April 6 Public Holiday declared in Nepal for Ramnavami

The government of Nepal has declared April 6 as a public holiday to celebrate the day of Ramnavami. The Cabinet made this announcement in a meeting on Monday, as disclosed by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, who is also the government's official spokesperson.

Apart from announcing the public holiday, the Cabinet meeting also resolved to submit the government's fiscal year 2023-2024 annual report to the President. This action is by Article 53 of the Constitution of Nepal and Section 41 of the Good Governance (Management and Operation) Act.

Other important decisions in the meeting include the constitution of a negotiation team to negotiate seeking grants for school sector reform programs under the World Bank. It will be headed by a Ministry of Finance's joint secretary.

In addition, the session led to the appointment of Naresh Raj Aryal as a member of the Debt Recovery Tribunal and Dinesh Prasad Bhatta as the chief executive of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

