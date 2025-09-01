Afghanistan Earthquake Kills 622, Leaves Over 1,500 Hurt; Death Toll May Rise Further

With 622 people dead and over 1,500 injured in a devastating earthquake, health authorities and officials in Afghanistan are racing against time to rescue those trapped in the rubble.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan at 11.47 pm on Sunday. The epicenter was located 27 km east-northeast of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the US Geological Survey said. Several towns in Kunar province were also affected.

Tremors were felt in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab regions early on Monday.

According to reports, tremors were experienced in Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in Pakistan.

Loss of life and property was extensive in Taliban-run Afghanistan as the earthquake struck at a depth of just eight kilometers. The initial tremor was followed by aftershocks measuring between 4 and 5. Following the 6.3 magnitude quake, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the original epicenter.

The Taliban-led health authorities have yet to confirm the exact death toll as they struggle to reach remote hamlets in Kabul – an area prone to earthquakes and floods.

A foreign office spokesperson stated that no foreign governments have so far offered support for rescue or relief operations.

Disturbing visuals have emerged from Afghanistan, showing the intensity of the quake and the ongoing rescue efforts.

BREAKING: The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to 509, with more than 1,000 people injured. pic.twitter.com/a3qCk58KWf — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) September 1, 2025