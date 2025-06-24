10 Stock Market Holidays in 2025 and 2026:US Market Holidays

As an investor, one needs to understand when the stock market is open or shut. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq, the two most prominent US stock exchanges, follow certain holidays and trading schedules. In this article, we'll present the stock market holidays in 2025 and 2026, along with the early closure dates.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

The NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed on the following dates in 2025:

New Year's Day: Wednesday, January 1st

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 20th

Presidents' Day: Monday, February 17th

Good Friday: Friday, April 18th

Memorial Day: Monday, May 26th

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19th

Independence Day: Friday, July 4th

Labor Day: Monday, September 1st

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27th

Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25th

Early Closures in 2025

The stock markets will also close early on these dates:

July 3rd: The day preceding Independence Day, closing at 1 pm ET

November 28th: The day following Thanksgiving, closing at 1 pm ET

December 24th: Christmas Eve, closing at 1 pm ET

Stock Market Holidays 2026

The NYSE and Nasdaq will close on the following dates in 2026:

New Year's Day: January 1st (Thursday)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 19th (Monday)

Presidents' Day: February 16th (Monday)

Good Friday: April 3rd (Friday)

Memorial Day: May 25th (Monday)

Juneteenth National Independence Day: June 19th (Friday)

Independence Day: July 3rd (Friday)

Labor Day: September 7th (Monday)

Thanksgiving Day: November 26th (Thursday)

Christmas Day: December 25th (Friday)

Trading Hours and Holiday Schedules

The normal trading times for the US stock market are between 9:30 am and 4 pm ET, Monday to Friday. It should be mentioned that if a holiday is on a Saturday, the stock market will close on the previous Friday, and if it is on a Sunday, the market will close on the next Monday. Nevertheless, there's an exception for New Year's Day, which will not be celebrated if it lands on a Saturday.

National Day of Mourning

In case of the death of a former or incumbent president, most of the American financial markets will be closed for a National Day of Mourning, usually on the day of the funeral.

By being aware of the stock market holidays and early closings, investors can schedule their trading operations accordingly and stay free from any disruption.

