International Yoga Day celebrated across several cities in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 21 (IANS) The Embassy of India in Kathmandu and the Consulate General of India in Birgunj organised a series of engaging events across 10 cities and municipalities in the Himalayan nation to celebrate the 11th edition of the International Day of Yoga (IDY), on Saturday.

Yoga Day celebrations were held in the capital Kathmandu, Pokhara, Lamjung, Lumbini, Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Rautahat, and Bariyarpur.

The main highlight of the IDY celebrations was a grand Yoga demonstration held at Nepal's Rangasala Stadium in Pokhara, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 7000 Yoga practitioners across the region.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy in Nepal in collaboration with the Pokhara Metropolitan City.

The occasion was graced by the Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Surendra Raj Pandey, and the Mayor of Pokhara Metropolitan City, Dhana Raj Acharya.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the Embassy of India for organising the IDY celebrations in Pokhara on such a remarkable scale.

He emphasised that Yoga represents an integral aspect of the enduring and deeply rooted cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, stressed Yoga's role as a meaningful cultural bridge between the two nations and highlighted the potential of organising such events in key tourist destinations to further promote yoga tourism in Nepal.

Pokhara Mayor also expressed appreciation for the Embassy’s support in positioning the city as Nepal’s tourism hub through such initiatives.

The Indian Consulate General also organised IDY events in Janakpur, Chitwan, Birgunj, Hetauda, Rautahat, and Bariyarpur.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal stated that it remains committed to fostering people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges with Nepal, grounded in the shared appreciation for yoga and holistic approaches to health and well-being.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

On Friday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal hosted a large-scale Yoga demonstration at the Lumbini Development Trust in Lumbini, drawing participation from over 500 yoga enthusiasts.

The event was graced by the presence of the Governor of Lumbini, Krishna Bahadur Gharti, and the Minister of Youth and Sports of Nepal, Teju Lal Chaudhary.

In his address, the Governor of Lumbini expressed his appreciation to the Embassy of India for organising a meaningful yoga event at the sacred birthplace of Lord Buddha, acknowledging its significance in strengthening the cultural ties between India and Nepal.

Ambassador Naveen Srivastava underscored the universal appeal of Yoga and its vital role in fostering a healthy, mindful, and sustainable lifestyle.

