International Kite festival kicks off in Gujarat, foreign tourists have a blast

Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (IANS) The International Kite Festival 2025 formally kicked off in the city on Saturday, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel releasing a tricolour balloon into the sky.

While inaugurating the festival, the Chief Minister emphasised Gujarat’s worldwide reputation in kite manufacturing and also recalled how the kite festival, started during the tenure of Narendra Modi as the CM, went to create an international identity for itself.

The three-day long Kite Festival being held at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from January 11 to January 14, saw ambassadors from 11 different countries witnessing the kite flying spectacle.

More than 143 participants from across 47 countries are participating in the event. The festivities will take place at other locations in the state also including the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot and Vadodara on January 12, and Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13.

In his address, the Chief Minister stated how districts like Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Khambhat, and Surat have emerged as prominent hubs for kite production, contributing greatly to India’s kite export business to countries like US, UK and Canada.

The annual festival sees visitors from across the country as well as abroad, making a beeline for the city to experience ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity in kite flying.

A foreign tourist, who visited the city to partake in the Kite Festival said, "I like kites, I design my own kites. I have flown them five times from the rooftops now and I like it a lot."

"He has done many good things for the country. I think he is one of the best prime ministers in the world," he further said, sharing his opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A foreign woman tourist said, "Do I like Gujarat? Yes, of course. I also spent some time in Goa, and it was really beautiful there as well. I really like the food here, though sometimes it's a bit too spicy, but I do enjoy it – it's really tasty."

