International Day of Yoga conveyed message of peace, stability: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the nationwide and global celebrations of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025, calling them a grand and meaningful expression of peace, stability and balance.

Addressing the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said Yoga has become an integral part of people's lives, both in India and across the world.

"All of you right now must be feeling the energy of Yoga and the memories of the International Day of Yoga. This year, too, on June 21, millions across the country and the world participated in Yoga Day. You must remember that it all began 10 years ago, and every year this tradition is becoming grander than before. This indicates that more and more people are incorporating Yoga into their daily lives," he said.

Highlighting some of the most captivating moments from this year's celebrations, the Prime Minister referred to the massive gathering of three lakh people performing Yoga on the beaches of Visakhapatnam.

"Another incredible sight from Visakhapatnam, over 2,000 tribal students performed 108 Surya Namaskars for 108 minutes. Imagine how much discipline and dedication they must have had," he remarked.

He also praised the unique observances on Indian Naval ships, the participation of over 3,000 specially-abled individuals in Telangana, and the Yoga sessions conducted on the banks of the Yamuna River, which also helped promote the clean Yamuna initiative.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, people performed Yoga on the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge. Yoga was also performed by ITBP jawans at the snow-covered peaks of the Himalayas, showcasing a powerful blend of courage and spiritual discipline. The people of Gujarat also created a new history. People of Vadnagar set a new record when 2,121 people performed Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) together," he added.

The Prime Minister applauded the global observance of the Yoga Day, noting that cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Paris hosted large-scale events.

"Every picture of Yoga Day from around the world conveyed a special message of peace, stability and balance," he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the significance of this year's theme -- Yoga For One Earth, One Health -- calling it a guiding principle that echoes the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or "the world is one family".

Expressing confidence in the impact of this year's celebrations, the Prime Minister said, "The grandeur of this year's IDY will encourage more and more people to adopt Yoga into their daily lives."

