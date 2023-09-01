Internal rumblings in Bengal Congress over INDIA bloc aggravates further

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) Internal rumblings within Congress' West Bengal unit over closeness with Trinamool Congress in opposition bloc INDIA seems to be aggravating further as rebel Congress leader and the Calcutta High Court counsel Kaustav Bagchi has been removed from the list of spokespersons for the party.

Besides barring Bagchi from giving any media reaction relating to party policies, the Congress has also removed his name from the fresh list of spokespersons which has been forwarded to the different media houses.

State Congress sources said that the allegation against Bagchi is that while he had been launching scathing attacks against Trinamool Congress, he has been totally silent about BJP in public forums or media debates.

"There is a feeling among the top leadership of the party that Bagchi is inspired by BJP. So ultimately the decision has been taken to remove him from the list of spokespersons," said a member of WBPCC.

Even after the disciplinary action, Bagchi posted on his social media account, "While a noble company takes one to heaven, a company of evils takes one to hell," referring to the meeting between Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the latter’s residence early Thursday morning.

Earlier too, Bagchi had been vocal a number of times against Congress' national leader and advocates like P. Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi for holding briefs on behalf of West Bengal government as well as top Trinamool Congress at Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court.

