Inter-state racket selling banned ‘Chinese manjha’ exposed, 3 arrested

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) An inter-state racket of suppliers of banned Chinese 'manjha' (kite string) has been exposed and three people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.

Police have also recovered 201 rolls chinese manjha from the possession of the accused identified as Ritik Kumar Chaurasia (24), a resident of Madanpur Khadar in Delhi, Ali Hasan (36), and Harsh Vardhan Khatri (28), both residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

Sharing the details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that they have received specific information about the sale and purchase of nylon-based banned Chinese manjha in the area of Madanpur Khadar. A trap was set in the area, leading to the arrest of Ritik.

“Initially, he tried to deceive the team, but during the search of his shop, 16 rolls of banned 'Chinese manjha' were found," said the Special CP. Following Ritik's arrest, another accused named Harsh was arrested from Faridabad.

"A total of 69 rolls of different brands of banned Chinese manjha were recovered from his possession. He was selling these banned strings through both online and offline channels," added Yadav.

Subsequently, based on information provided by Harsh, raids were conducted at different locations, leading to the arrest of Ali Hasan. "A total of 116 rolls of different brands of banned Chinese manjha were seized from his house in Faridabad, Haryana," the official said.

The Special CP revealed that Harsh was tech-savvy and utilising social media networks like Facebook and YouTube for his business. He posted many pictures of Chinese manjha and kite flying videos. "He created a webpage called 'Monokite,' and purchasers would contact him using the mobile number he shared on social media platforms. Hasan was the main supplier of Chinese manjha and was distributing the banned strings in Faridabad, Gurugram, Delhi/NCR, and other areas," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.