Inter Milan appoint Cristian Chivu as head coach

Milan, June 9 (IANS) Inter Milan have appointed Cristian Chivu as the new head coach just days after the departure of Simone Inzaghi. The Romanian has signed a contract with Inter until June 30, 2027.

This is Chivu’s third tenure with the club after having played for the side before transitioning into a coach with the Inter youth set-up.

Chivu's appointment follows after Inzaghi left Inter Milan three days after their 0-5 defeat against Paris Saint Germain in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Munich.

During his playing days, the Romanian spent four seasons with Roma, winning the Coppa Italia before moving to Inter Milan. During his seven-year spell as an Inter player, he made 169 appearances and three goals for the Nerazzurri. In total, he won the Scudetto three times, two Coppa Italia titles, two Supercoppa Italian trophies, the Club World Cup and the 2009/10 Champions League.

Chivu’s coaching adventure began with the U14s and continued with the U17s and U18s. In the summer of 2021, he took charge of the Primavera side – an important challenge and a big opportunity for such an ambitious person. In his first season, he led the team to a brilliant Scudetto title, the tenth in Inter Primavera’s history. At the end of the 2023/24 campaign, he left Inter.

Inzaghi departed amidst heavy links with Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League club will be taking part in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set to be played in the United States of America, and will face Real Madrid in their opening encounter.

Inzaghi was appointed in the summer 2021 to replace former manager Antonio Conte. During his time, he won one Serie A title, two Coppa Italia’s and the Supercoppa Italia three times. Inter were in the race for the Serie A title this season before faltering to Napoli in the final stages. He also led Milan to two UEFA Champions League finals, having lost against Man City in 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.