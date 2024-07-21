Inter Miami honour Messi's 45 titles ahead of 2-1 win over Chicago Fire

Fort Lauderdale, July 21 (IANS) Ahead ofthe match against Chicago Fire, Inter Miami hosted a ceremony for captain Lionel Messi to recognise his most recent title, the 2024 Conmebol Copa America, which is the 45th trophy of his career - the most for any player in football history.

The Argentine won his third major international tournament with the side but got injured in the final of the tournament against Colombia, he was subbed for near the 60th minute mark and was seen sobbing on the bench due to his inability to be on the pitch helping his teammates but a late winner in extra time by Lautaro Martinez saw the team winning the tournament for a record-breaking 16th time.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is set for a short period on the sidelines due to the right ankle ligament injury he picked up during the final.

Following the festivities, which saw Messi walk on to the pitch and child mascots holding plaque cards depicting every honour he has won and formed a semi-circle in the center of the pitch with the number 45 being spread onto the ground, Inter Miami dwelled in a thrilling encounter which ended 2-1 to the home side.

Inter Miami found the opener early on in the sixth minute. A long ball from center back Avilés found Taylor on the left end of the pitch, who then took a deft first touch, left a defender behind and dribbled to the endline before laying a pass back for Rojas.

The Paraguayan midfielder’s left-footed finish sent the ball to the back of the net to give Inter Miami a 1-0 lead. The goal was the fourth for Rojas this regular season, the assist was Taylor’s fourth of the campaign.

The remainder of the first half then saw the hosts push to find the second goal throughout the remaining minutes. Inter Miami nearly extended its lead in the second minute of added time, but Gressel’s attempt hit the crossbar to deny him. The match then went into the half with Inter Miami’s 1-0 lead intact.

The second half then presented an even matchup with few opportunities in attack for both sides. It was Chicago, however, that struck next, with defender Rafael Czichos equalizing the scoring in the 73rd minute.

Despite the visitors leveling the scoreline, Inter Miami responded immediately to regain its lead just one minute after. This time, the goal came courtesy of left back Alba, who took advantage of a loose ball from the oppositions’ goalkeeper inside the box to finish with a volley and send the ball to the back of the net to help the team regain its lead. The strike was the fourth for Alba this MLS regular season.

The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the remaining minutes for Inter Miami to claim all three points at Chase Stadium and win a second consecutive match to remain atop the Supporters’ Shield standings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.