Inter-Department National Hockey: PSPB derail Railways in shoot-out to retain title

Pune, Sep 15 (IANS) Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) retained their title after prevailing over the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in the final of the 4th Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2024 at the Major. Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri here on Sunday.

In the final, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) staged a come-from-behind 3-2 shoot-out win to retain the title they won in Bangalore in 2023. The match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In a final that went down to the wire, PSPB scored a last-minute equalizer through Talwinder Singh (59th), to cancel the goal scored by Darshan Vibhav Gawkar in the 11th minute for RSPB to level the scoreline (1-1) and push the game into the shootout.

In the shootout, PSPB scored through Sumit Kumar, Shilanand Lakra and a match-winner by skipper Devindar Sunil Walmiki, while Talwinder Singh and Vikramjit Singh missed theirs.

RSPB, on the other hand, converted twice through Shivam Anand, and Darshan Vibhav Gawkar, while Simranjot Singh and skipper Yuvraj Walmiki missed theirs including Gursahibjit Singh.

PSPB thus won their third title beating the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in all three of the four meetings the teams have met in. The only time RSPB won the title was the second edition at New Delhi when they edged out PSCB in the shootout.

Earlier, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) clinched third place after leaving it late by netting all second-half goals. SSC beat Food Corporation of India (SSC) 4-0.

For the unfortunate FCI, it was their best position ever in the championship, while SSC retained the third place they finished last year. A brace each by Sushil Dhanwar (33rd - p.c, 41st - p.c, Harman Singh 35th, 47th) did the job for SSC during regulation time.

RESULTS

FINAL: Railway Sports Promotion Board: 1 (3) (Darshan Vibhav Gawkar 11th) bt Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB): 1(2) (Talwinder Singh - 59th) HT: 1-0

III PLACE: Services Sports Control Board (SSC): 4 (Sushil Dhanwar 33rd - p.c, 41st - p.c; Harman Singh 35th, 47th) bt Food Corporation of India (FCI): 0. HT: 0-0

