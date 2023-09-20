Intel announces general availability of its Developer Cloud

San Francisco, Sep 20 (IANS) Chip maker Intel has announced the general availability of its 'Developer Cloud', which gives developers an easy path to test and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing applications and solutions across its latest CPUs, GPUs and AI accelerators.

Developers can also take advantage of cutting-edge tools to enable advanced AI and performance.

"The Intel Developer Cloud is built on a foundation of advanced central processing units (CPUs) that are purpose-built for AI, graphics processing units (GPUs), and Intel Gaudi2 processors for Deep Learning, along with

open software and tools," Intel said.

According to the company, the cloud development environment also provides access to the latest Intel hardware platforms, such as 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Emerald Rapids), and Intel Data Center GPU

Max Series 1100 and 1550.

The Intel Xeon Scalable processors will become available in the Intel Development Cloud in the next few weeks and launch on December 14.

Moreover, developers can use the Intel Developer Cloud to build, test and optimize AI and high-performance computing applications, as well as run small- to large-scale AI training, model optimisation and inference workloads that deploy with performance and efficiency.

Based on an open software foundation with oneAPI -- the open multiarchitecture, multivendor programming model -- Intel Developer Cloud provides hardware choice and freedom from proprietary programming models to support accelerated computing and code reuse and portability, the company said.

In addition, the chip maker announced AI performance updates and industry momentum for its data centre and AI product portfolio, including Intel Gaudi2 and 3, 4th Gen Intel Xeon, 5th Gen Intel Xeon, and future-generation

Xeon processors code-named Sierra Forest and Granite Rapids.

The company said that it will build the announced large AI supercomputer entirely on Intel Xeon processors and 4,000 Intel Gaudi2 AI hardware accelerators, with Stability AI as the anchor customer.

