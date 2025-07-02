Insult to daughters of India: BJP slams Trinamool leader for calling Kolkata gang-rape a 'small incident'

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday strongly condemned Trinamool Congress leader Manas Bhunia for describing the recent Kolkata gang-rape as a “small incident,” calling the remark deeply insulting to the daughters of West Bengal and India.

Reacting to Bhunia’s statement, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the comment reflects the insensitivity of the Mamata Banerjee-led government towards crimes against women.

“Crimes against women and girls in Bengal are continuously rising. Brutal incidents are occurring across the state. By calling this a ‘small incident’, a minister in Mamata Banerjee’s government has insulted not only the daughters of Bengal but of the entire nation,” Chugh told IANS.

He further alleged that the Mamata government is shielding criminals instead of ensuring justice.

“There were already four FIRs against the accused, yet he was given a job in a college. This reflects either a conspiracy, incompetence, or sheer negligence. The Mamata government is providing protection to criminals. The public will not forgive this,” he said.

Highlighting the fear spreading among women in the state, Chugh added, “Mothers of daughters now fear sending them to schools, colleges, or workplaces. The government’s dismissive attitude and irresponsible statements have created an atmosphere of fear throughout Bengal.”

In a separate development, Chugh also reacted sharply to remarks made by Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, who recently hinted at banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“The mindset of Congress leaders is rooted in dictatorship. They are used to imposing bans, declaring emergencies, arresting political opponents, muzzling the media, and trampling on constitutional values,” he said.

He accused the Congress party of being anti-national and anti-Sanatan, alleging that it has always tried to weaken India's traditional values.

“Rahul Gandhi has started a dangerous trend of demanding a ban on a nationalist organisation like RSS, which works to unite society. The RSS has become a symbol of service, nationalism, and dedication. Congress has historically tried to crush India’s Sanatan strength. Their rhetoric mirrors that of foreign and enemy nations’ media,” Chugh claimed.

On a more positive note, Chugh lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s new job scheme aimed at incentivising youth employment.

“The Union Cabinet, under PM Modi’s leadership, has approved a scheme offering one month’s wage — up to Rs 15,000 — as an incentive to first-time employees registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation,” he said.

Calling it a “new ray of hope,” Chugh said the government’s pledge to create 3.5 crore jobs marks a historic step toward building a self-reliant India.

“This isn’t just a statistic; it’s the foundation of the country’s future. Through this EPFO initiative, young employees receive both financial support and social security upon entering the workforce. It’s a welcome and transformative step,” he added, thanking the Prime Minister for the move.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.