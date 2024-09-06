INS Tabar participates in VARUNA exercise in Mediterranean sea

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Friday said that the Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, participated in the 22nd edition of India-France bilateral exercise VARUNA in the Mediterranean Sea.

“The stealth frigate was commanded by Captain Harish,” an official said.

INS Tabar - which recently visited Toulon, France - was accompanied by LRMR P8I Aircraft in the joint navy exercise.

The official said that the French side was represented by FS Provence, Submarine Suffren, Aircraft F20, Atlantique2, fighters MB339 and Helicopters NH90, Dauphin.

“The exercise included enhanced tactical manoeuvers, advanced anti-submarine warfare exercises, FLYEX, Air Defence Exercise, live weapon firings, PHOTO-EX and Steam Past,” the official said.

He said that a series of advanced naval operations were conducted during the present edition of bilateral exercise, involving enhanced tactical manoeuvers and Steam Past, seamlessly integrating assets of both the navies in all three domains viz air, surface and sub-surface.

He added the VARUNA exercise - which began in 2001 - is the backbone of the India-France relationship and has evolved significantly over the years towards enhancing interoperability and exchange best practices.

“VARUNA also exemplifies the commitment of Indian and French Navies towards enhancing interoperability through collaborative efforts. The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with like-minded navies across the world,” the official added.

