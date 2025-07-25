INS Sandhayak displays its cutting-edge survey equipment during Jakarta visit

Jakarta, July 25 (IANS) Indian Navy's indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large (SVL), INS Sandhayak on Friday displayed its advanced equipment and systems to the Indonesian Navy during a maiden visit to Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

"INS Sandhayak has cutting-edge survey equipment and systems, which was showcased to the Indonesian Navy. Ship's crew and Pushidrosal (Indonesian Navy Hydrography Centre) undertook cross deck visits, to learn and exchange best practices and for working jointly in future," the Embassy of Indian in Jakarta posted on X.

"Oceans unite the whole humanity. In India's continuous efforts to build Bridges of Friendship through the oceans and seas that join us, the unique goodwill visit by indigenously built survey vessel large INS Sandhayak at Jakarta, has provided us a platform to engage with our maritime neighbour, Indonesia; as also reiterate the Indian Government’s theme of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions," the post added.

Aiming to deepen hydrographic cooperation between the two countries, INS Sandhayak arrived in Jakarta for a three-day visit on Thursday. The visit is a reflection of India's commitment to regional maritime collaboration aligned with MAHASAGAR.

INS Sandhayak (Yard 3025), the first SVL ship, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on February 3, 2024.

The Defence Minister had termed the ship's commissioning as historic, exuding confidence that INS Sandhayak will further strengthen India's role as a superpower in the Indo-Pacific region and help the Indian Navy in maintaining peace and security.

The primary role of the ship is to carry out full-scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, navigational channels/routes, coastal areas and deep seas, towards enabling safe marine navigation.

In its secondary role, the ship will be capable of undertaking a range of naval operations.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, on his first State Visit to India, attended this year's Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. The visit coincided with the 75th Anniversary of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations, a milestone that reflects the enduring friendship and deep-rooted historical ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Subianto reaffirmed that India and Indonesia, as maritime neighbours and strategic partners, must continue to work to further deepen and broaden the defence cooperation to a robust one.

The Indonesian President welcomed India's interest in enhancing cooperation on maritime security, including its engagement with regional mechanisms to ensure the safety and security of sea lanes of communication. Both leaders also acknowledged the significance of collaborative efforts to achieve safe and secure sea lanes in the region. In this regard, they agreed that there needs to be constant communication to discuss the enhancement of maritime safety.

