Injury sidelines Jofra Archer from West Indies ODI series; England name Luke Wood as replacement

London, May 21 (IANS) England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday, May 21.

The setback is yet another frustrating development for the 30-year-old pacer, who has battled a string of injuries in recent years.

Archer was also not part of the England squad for the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which was announced earlier this month.

“England Men’s and Sussex pace bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Metro Bank ODI series against the West Indies due to a right thumb injury,” the ECB said in an official statement. “He will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action.”

To cover for Archer’s absence, the ECB has named 29-year-old Lancashire left-arm seamer Luke Wood as his replacement in the squad. Wood, who has impressed in limited opportunities with his pace and versatility, will look to seize this chance on home soil.

Wood has most recently featured in the Pakistan Super League for his franchise, Peshawar Zalmi with 11 wickets across eight innings.

Meanwhile, Archer will be reassessed by the England medical team to determine when he could return to action.

England’s first fixture against the West Indies is scheduled for May 29 at Edgbaston.

England’s revised squad for the ODI series against West Indies:

Harry Brook (c), Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England's ODI fixtures v West Indies

First ODI: May 29, Edgbaston

Second ODI: June 1, Cardiff

Third ODI: June 3, The Oval

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.