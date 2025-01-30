Inglis smashes second-fastest ton on Test debut against Sri Lanka

Galle, Jan 30 (IANS) Australian batter Josh Inglis scored a blistering 102 off 93 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka on day 2 of the first Test on Thursday.

Josh Inglis smashes second-fastest century on Test debut against Sri Lanka

Galle, Jan 30 (IANS) Australian batter Josh Inglis scored a blistering 102 off 93 balls on his debut against Sri Lanka on day 2 of the first Test on Thursday.

Inglis reached to his maiden Test century in just 90 balls, making it the second-fastest century on Test debut in cricket history behind former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan’s 85-ball ton against Australia in 2013 in Mohali.

The right-hander, who plays for Western Australia, reached the landmark in style, punching a delivery off the back foot for three runs to bring up his hundred. However, he fell shortly afterwards, trying to maintain the tempo with the visitors approaching 600, chipping a catch to cover, ending his innings with 102 off 93 balls.

The 29-year-old became the third centurian for Australia in the inings. Earlier in the day, opener Usman Khawaja (232) struck his maiden double hundred in Test cricket after Steve Smith scored 141 .

Inglis, who achievement added to an interesting trend in Australian cricket—the last three Australian batters to score a century on Test debut were all from Western Australia; Adam Voges against the West Indies in 2015, Shaun Marsh against Sri Lanka in 2011 and Marcus North against South Africa in 2009.

On Wednesday, Yorkshire-born Inglis had his baggy green presented to him by Australian Test great Geoff Marsh.

Fastest Test centuries on debut:

Shikhar Dhawan (India) – 85 balls vs Australia (2013)

Josh Inglis (Australia) – 90 balls vs Sri Lanka (2025)

Dwayne Smith (West Indies) – 93 balls vs South Africa (2004)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.