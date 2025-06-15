Indore's Utkarsh Awadhiya secures 2nd rank in NEET UG; four students from MP among top 100

Indore, June 14 (IANS) Utkarsh Awadhiya from Indore has secured the second All India rank as the results of the NEET UG 2025 examination was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Four students from Madhya Pradesh have secured place among the top 100 in all the India rank in the NEET UG-2025.

Utkarsh's father Alok Awadhiya, who is bank employee in Indore, said that his son's dedication and time management helped him secure the second highest rank.

He added that Utkarsh has made the whole family happy.

"Utkarsh is my elder son and obviously this is a happy moment for all of us in the family. He has his own time management for study and sports activities. He had secured 97 per cent in Class 12," he told IANS.

He also said: "Utkarsh had started preparation for the NEET exam from Class 10 onwards and wants to take admission in AIIMS Delhi to pursue his MBBS. He used to study six to seven hours daily after coaching. He loves sports also. During preparation, apart from notes, he also studied NCERT books thoroughly and revised at least 10 times before the exam."

Apart from Utkarsh Awadhiya, Agam Jain secured 45th rank, Anubhav Pandey 79th rank and Mohit Bharti 82nd rank, all of who hail from Madhya Pradesh

NEET, the largest medical entrance exam in the country, is conducted by the NTA every year for students seeking admission in MBBS and BDS courses across top medical universities and institutions across the country.

This year, around 20 lakh students appeared in the NEET exam from across the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are total 5,025 MBBS seats, of which, 2,488 are in 17 government-run medical colleges, while 2,450 are in 13 medical colleges located in different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the NEET-UG examination this year with 99.99 percentile.

